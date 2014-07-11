7 Chic Beach Cover-Ups You Already Own

Debating whether to spend money on a gorgeous caftan to wear to the beach this summer? You might want to think twice about it, because chances are, you already have some great beach cover-up options in your closet, you just need to be a little creative about it.
From that silk scarf that can instantly turn into a fashion forward sarong to a great knit that’s perfect for wearing to the beach on an overcast day, here are seven brilliant options that prove it’s just as easy to shop your own closet this summer as it is to buy something new (not to mention a lot cheaper!).
With all that money you’ve saved, may we suggest starting to think about buying those shoes you’ve been lusting after for fall?
No need to spend a fortune on a pricey caftan for a beach cover up this summer. Chances are, you already have quite a few creative beach cover-ups in your closet. Here, seven of our favorite options that you probably already own.
A Cotton Dress
Have an abundance of cotton dresses in your closet that you wear out and about when the weather is hot? They also make for one great beach cover-up.
Joe Fresh print crepe dress ($15; available at Joe Fresh).
A Silk Scarf
Silk scarves can be tied in innumerable ways. Wear one around your waist as an improptu (and very fashion forward) sarong to the beach.
Kenzo tiger printed silk scarf ($285; available at Forzieri).
A Boyfriend Shirt
Whether you're stealing your boyfriend's oversized button-down, or wearing one that is your own, menswear-inspired shirts make for one great beach cover-up.
A.P.C. lightweight chambray shirt ($195; available at Mr.Porter).
Cut-Off Shorts
Chances are, you're living in your cut-off shorts this summer. They happen to be great for throwing on and wearing to the beach, particularly if you're wearing a one-piece. It will look like you're wearing a fully thought-out outfit!
J Brand 1158 cut-off denim shorts ($212; available at My Theresa).
An Oversize Cardigan
An oversize cardigan makes for a great beach cover-up, especially on those colder overcast days. Belt it for those times when you want a bit more coverage.
H&M long cardigan ($24.95; available at H&M).
A Loose Weave Sweater
Loose weave sweaters have been everywhere this summer, and they make for the perfect sexy beach cover-up. No wonder Beyoncé always seems to be rocking one while yachting around the South of France.
Rag & Bone Connie v-neck ($275; available at Rag & Bone).
A Cashmere Shawl
Take that cashmere shawl or pashmina that has been buried in the back of your closet for years and turn it into a beach cover-up. Tie it around your bust to create a strapless dress, or around your neck, to create a halter dress.
Chan Luu cashmere and silk-blend scarf ($195; available at Net-a-Porter).