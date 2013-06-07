10 Swimsuit Cover-Ups That’ll Look Stylish Off The Beach

For the consummate shopper, virtually any purchase can be justified provided it’s versatile enough and has a price tag that won’t induce heart palpitations. Consider that the next time you walk away from the perfect beach cover up for fear you won’t get much use out of it, because with the right styling mindset, most cover ups can easily be transitioned from the sand to street. And since the warm weather staple is typically designed with breathability and movement in mind, you’ll sizzle without breaking a sweat.

When seaside, a gauzy macramé number such as the one from Eberjey can be tossed over a bikini without so much as an afterthought, but if your Saturday also involves a trip to the Brooklyn Flea, adding white skinny jeans and Supergas is both city appropriate and easy going. With a thin printed maxi dress, being a quick-change artist involves little effort apart from statement earrings and a wooden wedge or a pair of flat gladiators. Something to keep in mind, however, when you’re shopping for cover ups that can be worn off the beach: See-through styles work only if your off-sand activities include a backyard barbecue or cocktails at the beach bar, so proceed with caution when heading inland.

Whatever your summer plans, we’ve got you covered (ha!) with 10 sand-to-street cover ups.

Strappy Back Jersey Maxi Beach Dress, $47; at ASOS

Eberjey Gauze Goddess Natalya Cover Up, $107.80; at Shopbop

On The Horizon Coverup, $48; at Roxy

Purple Foliage Maxi Cover Up, $64; at Topshop

Elif Fancies Tunic, $86; at Everything But Water

Stone Fox “Karma’s A Beach” Cover Up, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Bandana Print Beach Trouser, $42; at ASOS

Vix Wild Heart Sioux Tunic, $98; at Revolve Clothing

T-Shirt Dress In Oversize Paisley, $68; at J.Crew

MORE ON STYLECASTER

Editors’ Shopping List: What We Want For Summer

Cool Summer Jewelry To Wear At The Beach

4 Ways To Add Color To Your Summer Work Wardrobe

White Shoes for Summer: 25 Chic Pairs