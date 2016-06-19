StyleCaster
21 Bridesmaid Dresses Perfect for Any Beach Wedding

Photo: Sabo Skirt

In case you couldn’t tell from your Facebook and Instagram feeds, we’re knee-deep in wedding season right now (or, as many know it, the time of year when half your paycheck seems to go towards flights, dresses, and Crate & Barrel cookware). If you’re still in planning mode, though, and have a destination wedding on the horizon, perhaps you need a little inspo for beach bridesmaid dresses that are a) actually cool, and b) sand-friendly.

If that’s the case, look no further than the gallery ahead: We’ve rounded up 21 of the best dresses you can buy right now, whether for a boho seaside ceremony in Big Sur or a romantic wedding on the coast of Mexico.

Dress with Soft Double Layer, $88.96; at ASOS

Serpiente Maxi Dress, $229; at The Jetset Diaries

Lurex Fil Coupe Chase Dress, $695; at Tibi

Mystic Gown, $72; at Sabo Skirt

Wooster Dress, $268; at Reformation

Sagrada Dress, $300; at Free People

Lindsay Wrap, $148; at Endless Summer

Anna Sui A Question of Timeless Dress, $425; at ModCloth

Self-Portrait Guipure Lace Maxi Dress, $545; at Net-A-Porter

ASOS Curve Wedding Midi Dress wit hLace Appliqué, $137.49; at ASOS

Juliet Halter Dress, $275; at Jen's Pirate Booty

Azaela Dress, $398; at Parker

Zahli Maxi Dress, $66.45; at Beginning Boutique

Jesse Draped Strapless Gown, $298; at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Cleo Top, $80 and Lydia Lace Skirt, $200; at BHLDN

High Places Dress, $259; at Fame and Partners

Heidi Dress, $198; at J.Crew

Slinky Kimono Maxi Dress, $45.22; at Missguided

Abbey Strapless Dress, $170; at Stylestalker

C/MEO x Revolve Breaking Hearts Dress, $187; at Revolve

Intia Draped Front Midi Dress, $140.50; at AQ/AQ

