21 Bridesmaid Dresses Perfect for Any Beach Wedding

In case you couldn’t tell from your Facebook and Instagram feeds, we’re knee-deep in wedding season right now (or, as many know it, the time of year when half your paycheck seems to go towards flights, dresses, and Crate & Barrel cookware). If you’re still in planning mode, though, and have a destination wedding on the horizon, perhaps you need a little inspo for beach bridesmaid dresses that are a) actually cool, and b) sand-friendly.

If that’s the case, look no further than the gallery ahead: We’ve rounded up 21 of the best dresses you can buy right now, whether for a boho seaside ceremony in Big Sur or a romantic wedding on the coast of Mexico.