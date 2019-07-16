Beach Bags So Cute You’ll Be Planning Your Next Vacation Before You Know It

Scroll To See More Images

We’re well into summer, and if you’re lucky, you might just have a beach vacation in your future. Or, if you’re like me and live relatively near the beach (~humble brag~), you’re sure to be spending plenty of time on the sand this season. And, as everyone should know, there’s one thing—other than, like, a towel and sunscreen, I guess—that you seriously need for any trip to the shore: a cute beach bag. I don’t make the rules, folks. (OK, in this case, I kind of did make the rule. But just go with it.) Beach bags are a quintessential part of any summer adventure—especially when that adventure involves sun, sand, water and carrying around a lot of shit.

I am a self-admitted beach bag addict. I have several different beach bags strewn throughout my bedroom. I do, of course, have one beach bag I use the most (especially when I’m headed to the pool at my apartment complex) because it holds so much stuff. Depending on who you are as a person, your beach bag need not be as large the one I like to use. However much of a beach and pool supplies hoarder you are, though, every trip to the water deserves a cute bag in which to hold everything. From sunscreen and towels to books and headphones, there are so many things you don’t realize you’re going to want to bring to beach or pool with you. That’s why having cute beach bags is truly the cherry on top of any vacay.

To help aid you in the search for the ~perfect beach bag~, I rounded up some of my absolute favorite ones on offer right now. From totally Instagrammable woven bags to straw bags you’ll probably want to also carry as a purse, there are so! many! cute! beach! bags! Welcome to the rest of your summer, baby.

OK, the color of this bag is absolutely beautiful.

Totally Instagram-worthy.

This baby is ready to hold all the beach essentials.

A space specifically to hold your sun hat? Iconic.

This bag is like sunshine itself.

This tote has a zipper, so you won’t lose anything important.

Stripes and sun go well together.

So bright and fun—just like a day at the beach!

This bag is honestly just so cool.

Keep your hands free with this adorable backpack.

You can’t go wrong with a neutral straw tote.

Those striped handles are so cute.

This bag is sure to pair well with your favorite beach ensemble.

Feeling beachy keen about this bag.

Big enough to hold your towel, sunscreen, sunnies—you name it.

Perfect for carrying your vacation essentials (or a few groceries).

I love the fringe on the edges of this bag.

The bandana trend just got a beach bag upgrade.

All the pom poms, please.

A hot pink dream.

It’s a bag with Frida Kahlo on it. Need I say more?

A classic straw tote perfect for your beach vacay.

I love those bamboo handles.

