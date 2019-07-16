StyleCaster
Beach Bags So Cute You’ll Be Planning Your Next Vacation Before You Know It

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Cierra Miller.

We’re well into summer, and if you’re lucky, you might just have a beach vacation in your future. Or, if you’re like me and live relatively near the beach (~humble brag~), you’re sure to be spending plenty of time on the sand this season. And, as everyone should know, there’s one thing—other than, like, a towel and sunscreen, I guess—that you seriously need for any trip to the shore: a cute beach bag. I don’t make the rules, folks. (OK, in this case, I kind of did make the rule. But just go with it.) Beach bags are a quintessential part of any summer adventure—especially when that adventure involves sun, sand, water and carrying around a lot of shit.

I am a self-admitted beach bag addict. I have several different beach bags strewn throughout my bedroom. I do, of course, have one beach bag I use the most (especially when I’m headed to the pool at my apartment complex) because it holds so much stuff. Depending on who you are as a person, your beach bag need not be as large the one I like to use. However much of a beach and pool supplies hoarder you are, though, every trip to the water deserves a cute bag in which to hold everything. From sunscreen and towels to books and headphones, there are so many things you don’t realize you’re going to want to bring to beach or pool with you. That’s why having cute beach bags is truly the cherry on top of any vacay.

To help aid you in the search for the ~perfect beach bag~, I rounded up some of my absolute favorite ones on offer right now. From totally Instagrammable woven bags to straw bags you’ll probably want to also carry as a purse, there are so! many! cute! beach! bags! Welcome to the rest of your summer, baby.

Woven Burlap Tote Bag $29
OK, the color of this bag is absolutely beautiful.

Beach Please Canvas Tote $35
Totally Instagram-worthy.

Methodology Bow Tote Bag $118
This baby is ready to hold all the beach essentials.

The Beach Tote in Black $38
A space specifically to hold your sun hat? Iconic.

A La Playa Straw Tote $68
This bag is like sunshine itself.

BAGGU Canvas Zip Tote Bag $48
This tote has a zipper, so you won’t lose anything important.

Bershka Oversized Striped Bag $26
Stripes and sun go well together.

The Canvas Transport Tote $78
So bright and fun—just like a day at the beach!

DESIGN Beach String Shopper $16
This bag is honestly just so cool.

Maria La Rosa Forte Backpack $348
Keep your hands free with this adorable backpack.

Sunrise Straw Top Handle Tote $48
You can’t go wrong with a neutral straw tote.

South Beach Straw Beach Bag $48
Those striped handles are so cute.

Karine Tote Bag $208
This bag is sure to pair well with your favorite beach ensemble.

Cleobella Kingston Beach Tote Bag $135
Feeling beachy keen about this bag.

Eva Printed Jute Tote $49.95
Big enough to hold your towel, sunscreen, sunnies—you name it.

Crista Beach Net Leather Bag $228
Perfect for carrying your vacation essentials (or a few groceries).

Claramonte Feria Fringe Tote $248
I love the fringe on the edges of this bag.

Madewell x Indego Africa Bandana Bolga… $95
The bandana trend just got a beach bag upgrade.

Hat Attack Small Provence Tote $115
All the pom poms, please.

ALDO Yireng Circle Grab Bag $50
A hot pink dream.

Large Mesh Tote Bag $14
It’s a bag with Frida Kahlo on it. Need I say more?

South Beach Exclusive Straw Beach Bag $35
A classic straw tote perfect for your beach vacay.

South Beach Exclusive Palm Print Beach… $24
I love those bamboo handles.

 

