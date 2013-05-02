Be the Favorite Child this Mother’s Day: 10 Super-Luxe Gifts Mom Will Love

Gifting a boring old scarf or a gift card to Amazon hardly seems sufficient for the woman who gave you life.
This Mother’s Day (May 12 in case you need to set a reminder for yourself), we’re treating mom to something as fabulous as she is.
Busy moms-on-the-go are sure to appreciate Just One Eye’s mother of pearl handbag holder (an essential for forgetful mamas), while entertaining types will cherish a sterling silver punchbowl accented with real stag antlers (salvaged from the English countryside by the buyers at Ralph Lauren).
Of course, they say it’s the thought that counts. So it’s a good thing you have the advantage of thinking of Barneys’ Mongolian lamb ottomon before your sibling does.
Stick with us, kid, and you’ll be Child of the Year in no time.
Mother of Pearl Checkers Set:
You don't have to be Bobby Fisher (or, at least, his checkers-playing equivalent) to appreciate this gorgeous hand-carved checkers board, which is fashioned from shimmery mother of pearl tiles and set with a leather bound carrying case. $5,950,000 at Just One Eye.
Photo:
Just One Eye/Just One Eye
Barong Dragon Mask: What do you give the woman who has it all? Why a Barong Dragon mask, of course. This statement-making mask from the Evolution Store was carved and painted in Indonesia, and features a hinged jaw with wooden fangs and a tuft of raffia hair. $1,795 at The Evolution Store.
Photo:
The Evolution Store/The Evolution Store
Jennifer Meyer Diamond Je T'Aime Necklace: Nothing says "I love you" like...well, "I love you." But everything is better in French and covered in diamonds, as evidenced by this 18-karat yellow gold necklace by Jennifer Meyer. $3,125 at Barneys New York.
Photo:
Barneys/Barneys
Miss Lanvin 34 Porcelain Figure: This hand-painted porcelain figurine is a stylish a tribute to Lanvin designer, Alber Elbaz, and features the man himself pinning swaths of floral fabric to a curvy model. $770 at Net-a-Porter.
Photo:
Net-a-Porter/Net-a-Porter
Mother of Pearl Handbag Holder: There's nothing quite so chic as having a dedicated hook for your handbag in your home. This exquisite little holder is fashioned from silver and finished with a mother of pearl dial—a terrifically cool organization piece for a gal on the go. $495 at Just One Eye.
Photo:
Just One Eye/Just One Eye
Mongolian Lamb Fur Ottoman: Mom will definitely kick up her heels on Mother's Day with the help of this fuzzy white ottoman. Made with white Mongolian lamb fur, this shaggy home accessory makes a major statement and is comfy to boot. $1,750 at Barneys New York.
Photo:
Barneys New York/Barneys New York
Swanson Stag Punchbowl:
Your mom may have a lot of entertaining accessories in her china cabinet, but chances are, this sterling silver punchbowl—which is set into real stag antlers found on the English countryside—isn't in her collection. $3,465 at Ralph Lauren.
Photo:
Ralph Lauren/Ralph Lauren
Zaha Hadid Stool Set:
Give mom's living room a dose of high-design with this set of four interlocking sculptural stools by architect Zaha Hadid. Meant to be used combined or individually, the stools can double as extra tables. $14,000 at Matter.
Photo:
Matter /Matter
Mario Testino: Magazine-addicted moms are sure to recognize the glossy, super-saturated work of Mario Testino, whose latest book, "Private View," was released in a limited run of 1,500 signed and numbered copies and contains never-before-seen shots of Princess Di, Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow (to name a few). $700 at Clic Bookstore and Gallery.
Photo:
Clic Bookstore and Gallery/Clic Bookstore and Gallery
Venini Black Ritagli Vase: Everyone sends flowers on Mother's Day, but nobody considers the vase. This striking hand-blown glass piece by Venini transforms any arrangement into a true "centerpiece." $5,360 at Barney's New York.
Photo:
Barneys New York/Barneys New York