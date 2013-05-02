Be the Favorite Child this Mother’s Day: 10 Super-Luxe Gifts Mom Will Love

Gifting a boring old scarf or a gift card to Amazon hardly seems sufficient for the woman who gave you life.

This Mother’s Day (May 12 in case you need to set a reminder for yourself), we’re treating mom to something as fabulous as she is.

Busy moms-on-the-go are sure to appreciate Just One Eye’s mother of pearl handbag holder (an essential for forgetful mamas), while entertaining types will cherish a sterling silver punchbowl accented with real stag antlers (salvaged from the English countryside by the buyers at Ralph Lauren).

Of course, they say it’s the thought that counts. So it’s a good thing you have the advantage of thinking of Barneys’ Mongolian lamb ottomon before your sibling does.

Stick with us, kid, and you’ll be Child of the Year in no time.