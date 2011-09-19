Be A ‘Shopgirl’ With New Social-Commerce Site Shop My Label

Ever dream of having your very own shop? Well now you cangive it a go without any risk.

The same people who brought youRue La La have come up with an innovative twist, which revolutionizes retail byteaming up ecommerce and social media.Taking a cue from innovative start-ups such as our very ownStylecaster,Shop My Label launches today, offering a social-commerce opportunity to work from home without coming out of pocket at all!

All you have to do is sign up and create an online boutique in your namesake, fill it with product you choose from over1,000 brandssuch asJessica Simpson Collection,Nine West,Rachel Rachel Roy,Delia’s,Alloy and many more. Once you’ve curated the shop of your dreams, simplydisseminate it amongst your adoring interactive fans and collect a 5 percent commission on each sale. And just to make your job that much easier, there’s free shipping!

WWD reports:

“The financial model is revenue sharing—it does eat into retailers’ margins, but retailers are excited by the prospect of new customer acquisition,” said [Shop My Label investorMortimer] Singer.

I know you must be wondering what the catch is but there truly is none. The shop owner pays no sign up fee or for the inventory sold in the shop. The “job” is pure profit.

So, what are you waiting for?

[ViaRacked]