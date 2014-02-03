Found: A Cool Small Backpack With a Big Social Impact

What: An American-made adorable miniature yacht canvas backpack in a variety of colors and prints by new charitable brand Be Packs.

Why: Because as much as we love a Cher Horowitz-level chic mini-backpack, sometimes a girl just needs something a bit more durable. The bag’s sturdy canvas comes with an important bonus feature: $10 from the sale of each bag goes toward sponsoring a child’s education in Zambia, and the sale of 20 bags means a child will go to school for a full year, be supplied with a uniform, and receive one meal a day for a year.

“The name ‘Be’ is multi-dimensional,” Be Packs founder Rory Rogan, who started the company while he was a senior at U.S. Merchants Military Academy, tells StyleCaster. “These children, with an education, can be whatever they want to be. The people I want to most impact are the kids; what they need is simply just the opportunity to an education. The difference an education can make—it can change the future of generations to come.

Best Feature: Each bag is entirely one-of-a-kind because it comes with a special customization: a handwritten note crafted by one of the children impacted by Be Packs.

“The things these kids write on these notes—it’s far more profound than anything I could ever write,” Rory says.

Bepacks Backpack, $65; at Bepacks