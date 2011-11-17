To Be Or Not To Be: Plus-Size Male Models

My best friend and I are similar in most ways: we both die over Zac Posen gowns, jam out to the Rolling Stones more days than not, and over-accessorize as much as possible. There’s just one point where we can’t agree. I have a tendency to be drawn to waif-like boys where my counterpart can’t resist a proper urban lumberjack.

So, when our buds over at NYMag posed the question if plus sized male models should exist, or if they do, why they aren’t being featured more often, it got us scratching our heads. How come we can’t get enough of manorexics and young boys frolicking in their skivvies? Would we react differently if the model market was permeated with actual, you know, REAL men?

In an industry that is focused primarily around youth and beauty, how would these models stand up? In the women’s world, we have powerhouses like Crystal Renn and bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who are constantly being referenced as style icons. Why hasn’t this happened with our boys? What do you think — should there be more plus-sized male models?

Photo Credit: Lucy Carr-Ellison