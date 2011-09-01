Be Extraordinary Entrepreneur of the Week: Aura Freidman

Aura Friedman, expert colorist and Wella brand ambassador, was quickly plucked from her salon in Miami for the big leagues in runway, celebrity and fashion editorial.

After being named “Best Colorist in Miami Beach” by Allure magazine, she knew it was time to bring her talent to the appropriate audience. She now resides in New York city and works with Bumble and Bumble and Wella to develop innovative hair color projects and education based programs.

A leader in her industry, Aura has parlayed her innate talent and creativity into a non-stop demand for her expertise behind the runway and the camera. Her editorial resume boasts only the best—Elle, Nylon, Italian Vogue, V Magazine and W Magazine. She has also worked on countless designer campaigns including Derek Lam, Cesare Paciotti, Revlon and Marc Jacobs, just to name a few.

Get in line for these magic hands as she is booked up through Fashion Week with shows and celebrity clientele such as Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Sophie Dahl, M.I.A, and Stylecaster favorite, Sky Ferreira.

As she is often selected to speak on haircare and trends by the beauty industry’s top editors, I sat down with her to get the scoop for Stylecaster.

To book contact the Serge Normant Salon. Say I sent you. And read below to find out the key to this artist’s success.

What is the best advice you would give an aspiring editorial colorist?

My tips are…for anyone—when you decide what you want to do, even if the job does not exist, create it. It’s a challenge to work as a colorist on set. For some strange reason they are willing to book a manicurist for a shoot but not a colorist when the hair is one of the most important parts of a fashion story.

I’m here to say that Color Makes ALL the difference, it’s essential. Create a need for you. If you want something—you need to manifest it. Be determined and don’t ever be afraid of hard work. When I moved to New York, I had to be an assistant again, after having had my own for three years already. Be humble.

What is your most memorable photo shoot?

My most memorable shoot was a McDonalds shoot for Europe. I got to work with some extremely talented people, Richard Burbridge, Mark Carrasquillo, Bill Mullen and Yanique. It was inspiring to work with people of their caliber. I had the challenging job of changing two of the models hair to completely different colors on set. I’m working on Peter Som again this season with Eugene Soulieman—that’s always exciting!

What’s up next for Auracolorist?

Coming up for Auracolorist? I’m working on Peter Som again this season with Eugene Soulieman—that’s always exciting! My website will be relaunching shortly. I am still blogging @ Auracolorist.tumblr.com, so be sure to check that out for my daily inspiration. Also, some editorials will be coming out soon and a few fun dip-dye stories. And I will be doing a red carpet commentary event for the Emmy‘s with Andy Lacompte and Ric Papino.