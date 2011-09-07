Be Extraordinary Entrepreneur of the Week: Ari Goldberg

Our fearless leader, founding partner and CEO of StyleCaster Media Group, Ari Goldberg is quickly becoming a spokesperson for the democratization of media and the fashion industry within it.

Goldberg, an entrepreneur to the core and fashion afficionado, discovered that the door to fashion editorial was sealed shut to those who should truly be involved in the discussion. So, he opened it, by starting Stylecaster.

With a motto that says “Style To The People” Ari, along with his brother David, have married the editorial and social media worlds to create one platform that engages us all. Stylecaster facilitates style discovery through premium content, engagement through a community of users and easy to click commerce. It’s your one-stop shop.

How did Ari get here?

After graduating with a Master’s from NYU, Ari tested his instincts as Director of Business Development for Steve Stoute at Translation + Brand Imaging where he worked to connect Fortune 500 companies with young adults—one of the most relevant consumer groups. Following T + B Imaging he held the esteemed and (quite fun) role of Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for LeBron James and LRMR Marketing.

An entrepreneur many times over Goldberg’s resume lists countless companies which he has co-founded such as Sociocast Networks, Last Pictures, Qwiki and SaveFans, just to name a few.

In addition, Goldberg, a media expert, is often asked to weigh-in on the subject. He was recently featured on Bloomberg TV, business outlet The Street and just today at the IFB (Independant Fashion Bloggers) Conference.

Stay tuned for tips from our resident media expert on how to build a sure-fire “get you noticed” media kit.