BCBG Max Azria: StyleCaster In The Studio With Lubov Azria

StyleCaster was invited to go behind the scenes at BCBG Max Azria and meet Chief Creative Officer Lubov Azria this week, in the thick of fashion week prep for the brand, which is showing its SS12 collection at Lincoln Center tomorrow. We were able to visit the production room where sewers were putting finishing touches on garments, see the stunning results of the hair and make-up test, and catch a glimpse of the gorgeous pieces that will be walking down the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Here’s what Lubov Azria has to say about the colors for Spring, model castings and the BCBG Max Azria woman!

What were you inspired by for the BCBG runway collection this season?

The Spring collection was inspired by fluid silhouettes and weightless fabrics which embody the fresh energy of the season. A palette of confident, saturated bights with neutral accents are juxtaposed against tribal prints and embroideries which reflect an urban global spirit.

Who is the BCBGMAXAZRIA woman? Does it change each season or pretty much stay the same?

The BCBGMAXAZRIA woman lives a dynamic lifestyle- she juggles work, family, travel and still takes the time to make sure she looks and feels great.

In terms of models, were you going for a particular look for the casting?

I’m really drawn to the European look and height is more important than ever. We’re showing longer, leaner proportions and need tall, graceful girls that can balance out the silhouettes.

We loved watching the hair and make-up tests. What was your starting point for the look for Spring?

We always start with color the palette tends to dictate the overall mood of our collections. Once that’s in place we begin to play with the silhouette, see what shapes we respond to and finally establish the overall vision for the collection. .

What’s your favorite part about fashion week?

I’m thankful for the opportunity to meet such beautiful and talented people. I feel blessed to be able to do what I do season after season.

Click through to see our photographer Spencer Wohlrab‘s behind the scenes pictures!