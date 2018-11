Max Azria made sure not to let things get too romantic for his resort 2010 collection. Sheer panels and body hugging shapes are complimented by athletic-wear inspired buckles, sexy straps, and utilitarian zippers.

Azria also showed off some seriously lust-worthy handbags. Simple shapes in supple leathers are exactly the kind of thing we want to be carrying for resort season right through the rest of the year.

For more resort coverage, check our our Hot Topic: Resort 2010