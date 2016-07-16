StyleCaster
17 Easy Dishes to Bring to Your Next Barbecue

Snacks are #necessary before and between all meals, but they’re especially ideal when you’re grilling. If you have a coal grill, it can take excruciatingly long for it to heat up (let alone cook your meat or veggies all the way through). And even if your grill is electric, well, who would turn down plenty of good stuff to eat before the main event?

MORE: 50 Summer Dessert Recipes to Make All Season

Consider this list your perfect menu of options—from fresh salsa and easy skewers to veggie dips and salads, these appetizers are no-brainers no matter who’s hosting.

MORE: 15 Nutritionist-Approved Recipes that Help Beat Hangover Misery

Heirloom Tomato Avocado Salad

Cook Eat Paleo

Pineapple Salsa

The Gunnysack

Feta Stuffed Red Bell Peppers

Give Recipe

Caprese Bites with Pesto

Cooking on the Front Burner

Antipasto Skewers

Dinner at the Zoo

Tex Mex Fresh Corn Dip

Five Heart Home

BBQ Chicken Bacon Pineapple Kabobs

Butter with a Side of Bread

Tomato Cucumber Avocado Salad

Tastes Better From Scratch

Rainbow Fruit Salsa Dip

Carlsbad Cravings

Watermelon Feta Mint Skewers

Bites of Bri

Grilled Jerk Shrimp and Pineapple

Closet Cooking

Grilled Cornbread with Jalapeno Honey Butter

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Blue Cheese Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Mushrooms

My Kitchen Escapades

Veggie Crescent Bites

Mom on Time Out

Grilled Peaches and Cherries with Cinnamon Honey Syrup

Home Cooking Memories

Mini Cheese Ball Bites

Tastes Better From Scratch

Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skewers

The Typical Mom

