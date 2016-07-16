17 Easy Dishes to Bring to Your Next Barbecue

Snacks are #necessary before and between all meals, but they’re especially ideal when you’re grilling. If you have a coal grill, it can take excruciatingly long for it to heat up (let alone cook your meat or veggies all the way through). And even if your grill is electric, well, who would turn down plenty of good stuff to eat before the main event?

Consider this list your perfect menu of options—from fresh salsa and easy skewers to veggie dips and salads, these appetizers are no-brainers no matter who’s hosting.