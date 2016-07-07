Watch Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and Other Celebs Spoof Kanye’s ‘Famous’ Video

The buzz around Kanye‘s controversial “Famous” music video just won’t stop, and now BBC has released a hilarious satire titled “Famous SFW Version” parodying the clip’s pivotal naked celebrity scene with stars like Justin Bieber.

In the original, West lays in a giant bed next to between a dozen or so naked celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, George Bush, Bill Cosby, and exes Ray J and Amber Rose—some of whom are wax figures (obviously), while others look to be legitimately posing naked for the video.

BBC’s version however stars celebrities like Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Troye Sivan, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Cheryl Cole, and the guys from 5 Seconds of Summer. Instead of stripping off and posing contentiously in the nude, they’re just chilling in bed—fully clothed—being friendly to each other. Biebs, for example, spends a good minute complimenting Cheryl while lying next to her: “You are kind, you are handsome, you have a nice jacket, you are fit, you have nice shoes, you have a good hair cut, nice jugular action you got going on there,” he says.

Watch BBC's "Famous" parody in the video above.