Baubles and Bravo Buzz at Tana Chung’s Jewelry Debut

Last week, former Korean TV show host and style icon Tana Chung (she can’t even walk down the street in native Seoul, she’s so big in Asia) debuted her namesake line, Tana, at the supes chic King of Greene Street Emporium. The concept store, New York’s answer to Dover Street Market, carries fash foward (and H.T.F. – seriously acronomyminizing everything is the way to go) labels like Stretsis, Haute, and Yoshi Funabashi. Hosts Annie Churchill, “it” designer Erin Fetherston and uber-pubs Susan Shin modeled the brilliant gems that were reminiscent of Anne Boleyn, if she went new age.

Other StyleSetters included model Maggie Rizer in Fetherston, art collector Maria Paz Gaviria in Malandrino, newly promoted Aeffe PR director Cena Jackson in Feretti, and desperate housewife Alex McCord, who spilled some secrets on her Bravo show and shed some light on the recent beatdown co-star Kelly Killoren Bensimon has gotten in the press. “Every year they pick a villain – last year it was obviously me and Simon.” Mmm-hmm. “Kelly just has to get ‘used’ to being in front of the cameras…she’ll learn in time.” What’s next on the calendar for the soapy starlet? “Well, the producers couldn’t really film Simon and I in St. Barths. We are trying to do something in Australia now with the kids, like Quantas would fly us down and they’d film us on the plane.” Sounds like someone wants a free vacation. Maybe if she asks nicely, Ms. Chung would lend her some Tana jewels too!

Tana Chung

Anne Churchill, Tana Chung, Erin Fetherston, Susan Shin

Maria Paz Gaviria, Kristian Laliberte