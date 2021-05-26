I Can Totally See Rihanna Rocking These NBA x BaubleBar Earrings

Scroll To See More Images

As an avid basketball fan (and just like RiRi, I’m a Laker’s STAN for life, baby!) I was absolutely thrilled when I saw the brand new BaubleBar x NBA jewelry collection drop I was utterly thrilled — especially now that we’re officially in the 2020 season playoffs. I mean, it’s the ultimate fandom-meets-fashion drop I’ve probably ever seen. And yes, you can bet your bottom dollar that I already have my look on lock (my favorite Lakers t-shirt bearing the portrait of none other than basketball legend Lebron James and Baublebar’s rhinestone-adorned Lakers hoops, of course) for next week’s game.

The NBA capsule collection consists of ridiculously cute team and basketball-inspired jewelry pieces, including logo hoop earrings, earrings set, statement earrings, and jersey-shaped necklace charms to add a dash of team spirit to any look. Of course, the collection doesn’t just consist of Laker’s gear, it also features a slew of other NBA teams like the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the WNBA. If your team didn’t make the first round, stay tuned, because Baublebar is all set to add more teams later in the year.

If you’re ready to take your team pride to the next level, the BaubleBar x NBA capsule the perfect way to elevate your game. Regardless of which team wins the NBA championship this year (my anxiety is in full effect), there’s no doubt that BaubleBar’s NBA collection is a straight-up slam dunk. After all, teamwork makes the dream work!

Los Angeles Lakers Hoops

I simply cannot wait to wear these. Oh, and, like the majority of the collection, the hoops are also available in the other team’s logos too.

New York Knicks Statement Earrings

These heart-shaped earrings are so cute, I may even buy them and watch a Knicks game (JK, Lakers forever).

NBA Jersey Charm

Perfect for those who love to layer and stack, this cute lil’ charm is available in all of the featured teams.

Chicago Bulls Earrings Set

This charming earring duo comes with one basketball-shaped charm and one with the Chicago Bull’s (or your team of choice) logo.

NBA Charm

This layerable bracelet, anklet, or necklace charm is available in all of the included team’s logos. Hoop dreams coming true!