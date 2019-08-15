StyleCaster
BaubleBar Just Dropped a Fine Jewelry Collection & It’s Actually Pretty Affordable

Mia Maguire
Photo: BaubleBar.

One of our favorite affordable jewelry brands, BaubleBar just dropped a new collection of fine jewelry. The best part? BaubleBar’s fine jewelry collection is chock full of luxe everyday necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets — and nothing’s priced over $1,000.  Now, when I think of the daunting “fine jewelry category” I tend to also think of soaring price points that are on par with what’d you put down for a down payment on a home. Somewhat surprisingly though, BB’s relatively affordable range is brimming with luxury pieces that you can actually probably afford. While there are definitely some higher-priced pieces in the line — including a diamond encrusted signet ring ($999) and an ear cuff ($975), the majority of the jewelry is reasonably priced under $100. This means you can invest in some 18K gold and diamonds without completely draining your entire savings account. Phew.

Since BaubleBar launched, the brand has always stayed committed to offering accessible and affordable jewelry that doesn’t sacrifice forward design or quality. The brand  introduced a range of vermeil layering pieces over a year ago, and it was a hit with their loyal customer base. The success of this initial drop led the brand to expand the elevated assortment of higher-end pieces into a complete collection of fine jewelry crafted from 18K gold and adorned with plenty of diamonds and gemstones. With prices starting at just $50 a pop (for a pair of solid gold stud earrings), you can think of this gorgeous range as a wallet-friendly entry level pathway into the world of fine jewelry.

Catena 18K Gold Vermeil Earring Set $68
An elevated statement earring that’s equal parts cool and sophisticated.

Piera Diamond Signet Ring $999
A not-so-basic diamond ring.

Corazon 18K Gold Earring $62
I absolutely live for heart jewelry. Need these in my jewelry box STAT.

Duo 18K Gold Vermeil Bracelet $52
Proof that dainty jewelry is anything but boring.

Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Character… $240
Fully customizable.

