BaubleBar’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Your Official Excuse to Stock Up on Sparkly Things

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday comes but once a year—but the deals don’t end when Saturday starts. Tons of retailers keep the discounts going all weekend long, and BaubleBar is no exception. The go-to jewelry retailer is celebrating everyone’s favorite shopping holiday with all kinds of markdowns, all of which customers can score through Tuesday. That’s right BaubleBar’s Cyber Monday sale is stacked with discounts—and you have a full 48 hours to shop them.

To stock up on jewelry at BaubleBar’s Cyber Monday sale, simply head to BaubleBar’s website. The homepage will greet you with a bright neon sign—one that promises a 35 percent site-wide discount. (Yup, literally every item on offer at BaubleBar right now is marked down by a full 35 percent.)

All you have to do to score the Cyber Monday deal? Use the code “CYBER35” at checkout. Yup, it’s that simple.

Ready to stock up on sparkle? Us, too. Thankfully, BaubleBar’s Cyber Monday sale will be available through Tuesday, November 27—meaning we can shop our must-haves today, and spend an extra 24 hours mulling over any purchases we’re not sure about before committing to them tomorrow.

Consider this your excuse to buy all the sparkly, holiday-worthy baubles you’ve been dreaming of. That’s what we’ll be doing, at least—and you can browse some of our favorites below.

Lella Lucite Drop Earrings, $38 $24.70 at BaubleBar

Ring in 2019 by sporting one of the biggest trends of 2018—lucite.

Sydney Stud Earrings, $34 $22.10 at BaubleBar

Catch us wearing these to literally every holiday party we’ve been invited to this December.

Juliea Tassel Earrings, $42 $27.30 at BaubleBar

Give us all-iridescent-everything, and we will be very, very happy ladies.

Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, $38 $24.70 at BaubleBar

Glitter-filled hoops—need we say more?

Bonbon Gem Drop Earring Gift Set, $68 $44.20 at BaubleBar

This gift set makes the perfect best-friend present—or treat-yourself purchase.

Daniya Resin Hoop Earrings, $38 $24.70 at BaubleBar

We’re in love.

Alya Stud Earring Gift Set, $36 $12 at BaubleBar

This delightful set is marked down by a full 67 percent. At $12, there’s pretty much no reason not to buy it.

Casey Tassel Earrings, $44 $28.60 at BaubleBar

The life of the party—in earring form.

Elysian Hoops, $40 $26 at BaubleBar

The perfect addition to an already-sparkly holiday outfit.

Serinda Stud Earrings, $36 $23.40 at BaubleBar

All of your favorite studs—clustered into a single earring.

Deidre Resin Hoop Earrings, $38 $24.70 at BaubleBar

Long live resin hoops—the ultimate statement earring.