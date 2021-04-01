BaubleBar’s New Customizable Blankets Are Actually Really Chic

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever looked at your home and thought, Damn, I need to change everything? No? Just me? Well, in any case, I am definitely feeling the need for some newness in my apartment. While I might not be able to afford a new couch or a larger TV, I can definitely shell out some cash for one of BaubleBar’s new customizable blankets to spruce up my space and give it a little something extra. They say that you need to change something by 30% to make it new again, so one of these blankets just may do the trick in my little home.

Whatever your taste in home decor may look like, one of BaubleBar’s new customizable blankets is the perfect addition to your sofa or draped across the foot of your bed. They’re currently offering three different options: One features a bunch of smiley faces with initials as the eyes, another has initials checkered across the entire blanket varsity-style, and the last is a third two-toned option where your entire name (or whatever word you want, really!) is spelled out dead-center.

Each one comes in a series of colorways ranging from neutral (tan and white) to totally bold (red and pink). Like I said, these will match literally any vibe in any space, so justifying the splurge is easy.

I honestly didn’t expect BaubleBar—the company behind some of my favorite jewelry pieces and phone cases—to launch blankets. But hey, 2020 was a little weird for all of us, so this is a shift that I can totally get behind! Each of these wool knit blankets retails for under $80 and is machine washable, so I don’t have to worry about spilling a little wine during one of my movie nights in. Now I can officially match my phone to my home decor. A dream I didn’t know I had, but I’m pretty excited about!

Oh, and with Mother’s Day coming up in a few weeks, buying one of these personalized blankets might not be such a bad idea in terms of gifting. Hi, Mom! Don’t read this article, please! Read on to shop all three of the cozy AF options from BaubleBar in a few of my personal favorite colorways and get to customizing your own on the BaubleBar site.

All Smiles Alpha Throw Blanket

This statement throw is going to look so cute on your couch, I promise. This smiley pattern comes in four different colorways (including a more neutral tan and white, if that’s more your speed). I can’t help but smile (get it?) when I look at this!

On Repeat Alpha Throw Blanket

This neutral blanket utilizes three different shades of tan for the ultimate minimalist vibe in your home. Consider buying one of the more vibrant colorways if you’re looking to add a little spice to your space in 2021, or go classic to compliment your all-white bedding.

Spell It Out Alpha Throw Blanket

As Rihanna once asked, “Oh na na, what’s my name?” Let ’em know with this statement-making two-toned blanket. It comes in tons of colorways and makes the perfect gift. You can even get creative and put a team name, city, or anything else that fits the character limit.