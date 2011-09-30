Battle of the Sexes Social Media: Women the Victor

It is a generally accepted fact that women are better communicators. We like to discuss things—primarily our feelings while men prefer to cut to the chase and move on. So when a new study reported by Mediabistro revealed women are better at social media than men, no one was too shocked but the data is interesting.

The recent study revealed women are more apt to employ Facebook and Twitter to update friends and family as to the happenings in their lives. For example, how many baby pictures do you see from mothers vs fathers or photos of sparkling phalanges after an engagement? The bulk of my male Facebook “friends” updates consist of some kind of sporting gripe.

Techland reports the results of the study,conducted byRebtel, which polled 2,361 U.S. adults about the methods they used to keep in touch with people. Participants named email as the top form of communication (obviously we are on it all day long), with 83% of all participants using it, compared with 74% using the phone, and only 61% using social networks. The least popular forms of communication were microblogging and, surprisingly, video chat—they obviously didn’t interview long distance daters who rely heavily on life-saving Skype!

And when it comes to male versus female social media interaction the survey showed68% of women use social media to connect with friends, as opposed to just 54% of men. Both genders seem to neglect their familes via social media with 60% of women, and a much smaller 42% of men and avoid work colleagues—just over a third of the women polled against just over a fifth of the men connect with associates.

Ladies, do you think men are on the right track here—keeping a bit of their lives close to the chest or it just another example dudeland laziness?