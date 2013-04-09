Battle of the Post-Breakup Hot Spot: Analyzing Where Chris Brown and Rihanna Partied After Their Latest Split



Like a modern day Ike and Tina Turner, or perhaps an R&B version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Chris Brown and Rihanna’s on-and-off relationship gets as much media attention as their successful music careers. This past weekend, their latest reconciliation went sour, and although details of what propelled them to call it quits are unknown, how the two celebrated upon breaking up is over the tabloids.

Page Six reports that Brown headed to Finale nightclub in New York, where he was seen getting cozy with a blonde waitress (who denies the tryst), and RiRi was photographed at Hollywood hotspot Greystone Manor. In order to fully understand their partying mindsets, we delve into each venue below!

FINALE

The Breakdown: Finale opened last year from EMM Group, who partnered with Eddie Dean and Rob Fernandez, the guys behind Pacha NYC. It is a 6,000 square feet nightclub, and located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

The Experience: Finale is truly a nightlife experience that’s somewhat unparalleled in New York. It manages to combine the cache of hot DJs and performers with a true nightclub that isn’t just about bottle service or looking cool. Everyone tends to get into the music and dance.

The Decor: The space is dark and the walls are covered in graffiti, creating a discreet atmosphere. Tables line the perimeter of the dance floor, so anyone who’s buying a bottle gets a great view of the action.

The Door: Being as it’s relatively new, it’s still quite tough to get in without a reservation, or being on a first name basis with the doorman. Naturally, celebrities can enter whenever.

Celebrity Sightings: Aside from Brown, other stars who have been spotted at Finale include Lindsay Lohan, Heidi Klum, Bradley Cooper, and Mark Sanchez.

199 Bowery, New York City, finalenyc.com

GREYSTONE MANOR

The Breakdown: Located in West Hollywood, Greystone Manor is one of L.A.’s hottest spots. Owned by powerhouse nightlife group sbe, Greystone Manor is a favorite of the young Hollywood crowd, and also has a strong focus on music. However, it has a slightly more hip-hop vibe than Finale, and even has a night (Sunday) dedicated to it.

The Experience: There’s no other way around it—this is a celebrity favorite. From Paris Hilton to Drake, everyone who comes here is ready to rage and put down their AmEx for a seriously expensive tab. With a massive dance floor, everyone is having a good time, but many are relaxing at their tables as opposed to dancing with a group.

The Decor: The nightlife spot boasts ornate decor, with chandeliers, gold bannisters, and other gold detailing throughout.

The Door: Impossible without a table reservation or connections.

Celebrity Sightings: Paris Hilton, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. In fact, when Brown and Rihanna were together, they were frequently seen here. For her appearance post-breakup on Sunday night, she kept to herself, smoking marijuana with her assistant and then leaving shortly thereafter.

635 North La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, greystonemanorla.com

The Verdict: Both clubs are very similar versions of one another on opposite coasts—but given that it is gritty yet still somehow upscale, we’d much rather spend our post-breakup night at Greystone Manor.

Photo via Instagram