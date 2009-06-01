Battle in Barcelona: Round Two

First seen terrorizing each other over Juan Antonio in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, it seems the two girls are invading each other’s territory once again — except it’s no longer a fight, but a hand-off, and this time the exchange is approved by both parties.

Just photographed in Los Angeles by Mario Sorrenti, Scarlett Johansson is set to appear as the new face of Mango in their Fall Winter 2009/10 campaign. After seeing Penelope Cruz in nearly every advertisement for the last four years, Johansson is officially stepping into a role, she’s not so unfamiliar with.

According to WWD.com Mango considered Johansson’s “extraordinary personality, fun, young; she’s Mango’s ideal urban woman, independent and cosmopolitan,” when deciding on her as the main feature of the upcoming season.

Cruz and Johansson prove that when you’re a starlet of their status, nothing — desirable rugged man or fashion ad-campaign — is big enough for the both of them.