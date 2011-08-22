Battle of the Bowties: Rachel Bilson, Diane Kruger & More!

The always adorable Rachel Bilson melted our hearts a little bit more than usual this week when she stepped out in a shorts suit paired with a bowtie. Could she be any cuter? We saw a some similar looks on the red carpet recently when both Diane Kruger and Jamie King sported menswear-inspired pieces topped off with bowties fromJason Wu’s Resort 2012 and Fall 2011 collections respectively, and their looks are the ultimate in masculine-meets-feminine perfection.

This tomboyish style was all over the Fall 2011 runways—Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, YSL, Jason Wu, and The Row all showed variations on the classic suit and tie—and this menswear staple is swiftly becoming a go-to for fashion forward ladies. Our friend the Man Repeller would be very proud!

Tastemakers like Alexa Chung, Chlo Sevigny and the Olsen twins have been known to rock a tie for quite some time, but now that it’s becoming more mainstream and accessible, we’re dying to give it a try.Would you?

Oh, and tell us: whose bowtie do you like best?