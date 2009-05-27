The Battalion: Socially Relevant and Lifestyle Enhancing

Sisters Linda and Chrys Wong wanted more than just an apparel company that conveyed the latest trends. They wanted a company that was socially responsible that made women feel at their best.

With perceptive eyes, relentless taste, and a mission to make our world a better place, The Battalion was born. Now, a few seasons in, The Battalion has built a strong following offering charming knit and woven pieces that are constructed with the finest bamboo, organic cotton blends and cruelty free “peace” silk.

The Battalion’s spring collection draws inspiration from the 1930s erotic icon Anais Nin and combines touches of romance with the rock and roll edge. While the silhouettes and palettes remain pristine, the wearability of the garments is modern and flexible enough for any dame. The Battalion is for the woman who is full of ambition and always on the go. She is smart, curious, and in tune of worldly affairs.

Serving a greater purpose than just being the modern purveyor of green luxury, the Wong sisters donate 1% of their sales to a network or global organizations through the organization 1% For The Planet.

Battalion’s spring collection is available on the Web at Revolve Clothing.