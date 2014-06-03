StyleCaster
Share

17 Bathing Suits That’ll Give You Really Weird Tanlines

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Bathing Suits That’ll Give You Really Weird Tanlines

Kristen Bousquet
by
17 Bathing Suits That’ll Give You Really Weird Tanlines
17 Start slideshow

It’s finally that time to start looking for the perfect bathing suit for summer! Yay (or nay.) And while we’ll never tire of a basic black bikini, we’ve been noticing that so many of this season’s swimsuits seem more suited (ha!) for the runway than the beach, thanks to intricate designs and an abundance of straps and strings that’ll undoubtedly give off some really weird tanlines.

MORE: A Complete History of the Swimsuit

Of course, that’s not to say we aren’t extremely fascinated by these complicated wonders, so we’ve rounded up 17 styles worth checking out.

Click through the slideshow to check them out, then let us know: Would you wear any of these swimsuits? Weigh in below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Agent Provocateur Mazzy Cutout Swimsuit; $450 at net-a-porter.com

ASOS Beaded Macrame Bandeau Swimsuit; $66.69 at asos.com

Purple White X-Front Sexy Monokini; $42.99 at amiclubwear.com

ASOS Azalea Floral Knot Front Swimsuit; $60.97 at asos.com

Tavik Swimwear Andi Monokini; $124 at tobi.com

Seafolly Net Effect D Cup Bandeau Suit; $175.30 at asos.com

ASOS Bright Tropical Print Keyhole Bikini Top; $30.49 at asos.com

ASOS Cut Out Side Bandeau Swimsuit; $41.92 at asos.com

Seafolly Shimmer Lattice Back Maillot Swimsuit; $167.68 at asos.com

Brown Halter O Ring Link Monokini Pucker Back Swimsuit; $34.99 at amiclubwear.com

Beach Riot Vice Bikini Top; $106 at tobi.com

Insight Stingers Bikini Top; $57.16 at asos.com

Nasty Gal Vice Versa Swimsuit; $88 at nastygal.com

Nasty Gal Sunstreak Swimsuit - Black; $98 at nastygal.com

ASOS Reindeer Print Swimsuit; $60.97 at asos.com

Nasty Gal Caged Chaos Bikini Set; $98 at nastygal.com

Beach Riot The Casa Blanca One Piece Swimsuit; $166 at tobi.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 10 Most Iconic Brunettes

The 10 Most Iconic Brunettes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share