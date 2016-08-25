StyleCaster
Share

Why You Should Be Buying a Bathing Suit Right Now (Even If Summer’s Almost Over)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Why You Should Be Buying a Bathing Suit Right Now (Even If Summer’s Almost Over)

by
Why You Should Be Buying a Bathing Suit Right Now (Even If Summer’s Almost Over)
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Aerie

While it may be true that most swimsuit shopping happens in June when we’re all still enthusiastically making beach plans, we may or may not keep and aren’t totally put off by the prospect of a heat wave, there’s something to be said for waiting until August to stock up on swimwear.

End-of-season sales are still on, discounts are deep, and those bathing suits that a few months ago seemed awfully expensive for just a few skimpy bits of nylon are now actually quite reasonably priced—and at certain retailers, downright cheap.

MORE: 50 End-of-Summer Sandals You Won’t Believe Are Under $50

Because the selection has been picked over, you’ve got to be strategic: use the site’s filters to narrow down what you see to only the suits available in your size, otherwise you’re setting yourself up for disappointment—especially if you happen to wear something other than an XS or XL. Stores with copious swimwear offerings each season—think ASOS, J.Crew, and any major department store—are going to have both the deepest discounts and the greatest chance of finding something that fits you within your desired price range.

Also, don’t be put off if only the top or bottom of a suit is available in your size—think of it as an opportunity to mix and match (some of my favorite bikinis were never actually meant to be pairs). And if you’ve been coveting a piece from an It-brand like Lisa Marie Fernandez, Solid and Striped, or Marysia but can’t imagine shelling out more than $300 for a swimsuit, now’s the time to do a little hunting—you may get lucky and find one for 70 percent off.

Ahead, find 31 bathing suit bargains to snag before summer’s up.

MORE: How to Wear Your Bathing Suit Beyond the Beach

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Amelia Bikini Top, $19.95 (was $88); at Free People

Nikki Bikini Bottom, $48 (was $52); at Free People

Kelly One Piece, $77.60 with code Summer20 (was $195); at Onia

Gingham Seersucker Demi-Underwire Halter Bikini Top, $20.99 with code WEEKOFSTYLE (was $58); at J.Crew

Gingham Seersucker High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $27.99 with code WEEKOFSTYLE (was $54); at J.Crew

Fuller Bust Mix and Match Mesh Insert Hidden Underwire Bikini Top, $8 (was $28); at ASOS

Mix and Match Mesh Insert High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $17.50 (was $25); at ASOS

H&M+ Draped Bandeau Bikini Top, $12.99 (was $12.99); at H&M

H&M+ Draped Bikini Bottoms, $9.99 (was $17.99); at H&M

Sleeve Tube Bikini Top, $14.97 (was $29.95); at Aerie

Halter Bikini Top, $6.99 (was $19.94); at Old Navy

Bikini Bottoms, $2.99 (was $19.94); at Old Navy

Scallop Swimsuit, $26.55 (was $88.50); at Boden

Square Cut Out Deep Triangle Bikini Top, $9 (was $30); at ASOS

Square Cut Out High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $18 (was $26); at ASOS

Tori Praver Swimwear Tulum Bikini Top, $60.50 (was $121); at Shopbop

Zimmermann Lace-Up Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $129 (was $315); at Barneys Warehouse

Monaco Neoprene Mesh Halter Neck Bikini, $26 (was $37); at Boohoo

Moschino Embellished Bikini, $74 (was $185); at Net-A-Porter

Brigitte Foliage Long-Sleeve Swimsuit, $217.92; at Farfetch

Yoko Top, $79 (was $133); at Chromat

Yoko High-Waisted Bottom, $69 (was $115); at Chromat

Mikoh Osaka One-Piece, $76.19 (was $218); at 6pm

Panache Annalise Balconette Swim Top, $19.99 (was $69); at Bare Necessities

Panache Annalise Gathered Bikini Swim Bottom, $10.99 (was $38); at Bare Necessities

She Made Me Essential Bikini Top, $38 (was $88); at Lisa Says Gah

Out From Under Printed Triangle Racerback Bikini Top, $38; at Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Solid High-Waisted Bikini Bottom, $29 (was $42); at Urban Outfitters

Rachel Pally Elle Maillot One-Piece, $79.97 (was $180); at Nordstrom Rack

Ale by Alessandra Ambrosio Copper Canyon Underwire Top, $20.98 (was $96); at Nordstrom Rack

Swim Sexy The Paramour Fairytale Underwire Swimsuit, $14.98 (was $78); at Swimsuits For All

Tory Burch Orchard Printed Underwire Swim Top, $52 (was $150) and Bottom, $39 (was $115); at Bergdorf Goodman

Stripe Bikini Bottom, $4.94 (was $19); at Joe Fresh

Norma Kamali Marissa Leopard-Print Swimsuit, $94 (was $200); at The Outnet

DD-Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99; at J.Crew

Contrast Stitch Bandeau Top, $15 (was $35); at Topshop

Contrast Stitch Bikini Bottoms, $26; at Topshop

Lisa Marie Fernandez Jasmine Velvet Maillot Swimsuit, $178 (was $356); at BySymphony

Watermelon Ruffle Halter Top, $46 (was $92) and String Bottom, $62.50 (was $125); at Shoshanna

Streamline Bikini Top, $34.99 (was $49); at Athleta

Streamline Bottom, $20.99 (was $49); at Athleta

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Sophisticated Ways to Style One of Fall's Biggest Home Trends

20 Sophisticated Ways to Style One of Fall's Biggest Home Trends
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share