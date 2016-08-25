Why You Should Be Buying a Bathing Suit Right Now (Even If Summer’s Almost Over)

While it may be true that most swimsuit shopping happens in June when we’re all still enthusiastically making beach plans, we may or may not keep and aren’t totally put off by the prospect of a heat wave, there’s something to be said for waiting until August to stock up on swimwear.
End-of-season sales are still on, discounts are deep, and those bathing suits that a few months ago seemed awfully expensive for just a few skimpy bits of nylon are now actually quite reasonably priced—and at certain retailers, downright cheap.
Because the selection has been picked over, you’ve got to be strategic: use the site’s filters to narrow down what you see to only the suits available in your size, otherwise you’re setting yourself up for disappointment—especially if you happen to wear something other than an XS or XL. Stores with copious swimwear offerings each season—think ASOS, J.Crew, and any major department store—are going to have both the deepest discounts and the greatest chance of finding something that fits you within your desired price range.
Also, don’t be put off if only the top or bottom of a suit is available in your size—think of it as an opportunity to mix and match (some of my favorite bikinis were never actually meant to be pairs). And if you’ve been coveting a piece from an It-brand like Lisa Marie Fernandez, Solid and Striped, or Marysia but can’t imagine shelling out more than $300 for a swimsuit, now’s the time to do a little hunting—you may get lucky and find one for 70 percent off.
Ahead, find 31 bathing suit bargains to snag before summer’s up.
Kelly One Piece, $77.60 with code Summer20 (was $195); at Onia
Gingham Seersucker Demi-Underwire Halter Bikini Top, $20.99 with code WEEKOFSTYLE (was $58); at J.Crew
Gingham Seersucker High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $27.99 with code WEEKOFSTYLE (was $54); at J.Crew
Fuller Bust Mix and Match Mesh Insert Hidden Underwire Bikini Top, $8 (was $28); at ASOS
Mix and Match Mesh Insert High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $17.50 (was $25); at ASOS
H&M+ Draped Bandeau Bikini Top, $12.99 (was $12.99); at H&M
H&M+ Draped Bikini Bottoms, $9.99 (was $17.99); at H&M
Sleeve Tube Bikini Top, $14.97 (was $29.95); at Aerie
Halter Bikini Top, $6.99 (was $19.94); at Old Navy
Bikini Bottoms, $2.99 (was $19.94); at Old Navy
Scallop Swimsuit, $26.55 (was $88.50); at Boden
Square Cut Out Deep Triangle Bikini Top, $9 (was $30); at ASOS
Square Cut Out High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $18 (was $26); at ASOS
Tori Praver Swimwear Tulum Bikini Top, $60.50 (was $121); at Shopbop
Monaco Neoprene Mesh Halter Neck Bikini, $26 (was $37); at Boohoo
Moschino Embellished Bikini, $74 (was $185); at Net-A-Porter
Brigitte Foliage Long-Sleeve Swimsuit, $217.92; at Farfetch
Yoko Top, $79 (was $133); at Chromat
Yoko High-Waisted Bottom, $69 (was $115); at Chromat
Mikoh Osaka One-Piece, $76.19 (was $218); at 6pm
She Made Me Essential Bikini Top, $38 (was $88); at Lisa Says Gah
Out From Under Printed Triangle Racerback Bikini Top, $38; at Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Solid High-Waisted Bikini Bottom, $29 (was $42); at Urban Outfitters
Rachel Pally Elle Maillot One-Piece, $79.97 (was $180); at Nordstrom Rack
Ale by Alessandra Ambrosio Copper Canyon Underwire Top, $20.98 (was $96); at Nordstrom Rack
Swim Sexy The Paramour Fairytale Underwire Swimsuit, $14.98 (was $78); at Swimsuits For All
Tory Burch Orchard Printed Underwire Swim Top, $52 (was $150) and Bottom, $39 (was $115); at Bergdorf Goodman
Stripe Bikini Bottom, $4.94 (was $19); at Joe Fresh
Norma Kamali Marissa Leopard-Print Swimsuit, $94 (was $200); at The Outnet
DD-Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.99; at J.Crew
Contrast Stitch Bandeau Top, $15 (was $35); at Topshop
Contrast Stitch Bikini Bottoms, $26; at Topshop
Lisa Marie Fernandez Jasmine Velvet Maillot Swimsuit, $178 (was $356); at BySymphony
Watermelon Ruffle Halter Top, $46 (was $92) and String Bottom, $62.50 (was $125); at Shoshanna
Streamline Bikini Top, $34.99 (was $49); at Athleta
Streamline Bottom, $20.99 (was $49); at Athleta