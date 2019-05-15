29 Long-Torso Bathing Suits That Deserve a Slow Clap from Tall Women Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

One of the great injustices for tall women is the lack of in-store clothing options. Over the years, our options for reliably good fashion with longer inseams and properly proportioned sleeves and waists have expanded thanks to online shopping, but in-store collections have yet to catch up. E-commerce giants like ASOS and J.Crew are just two of the many sites that offer robust collections for the 5’10”-and-taller set, but the sad fact remains that most of our closets have to be acquired online—the in-store options are severely lacking—and that is, unfortunately, never truer than when shopping for elusive long-torso bathing suits.

In the past, some people considered one-pieces matronly or prudish. But right now, they’re having a major fashion moment. Styles range from more feminine (with scalloped detailing and ruffles) to downright sexy (with cutouts and high-leg designs). If you’ve got a long torso, though, shopping for one of these super cute one-piece bathing suits can be a minefield.

I love a bikini as much as the next girl, but lately I’ve been drawn to the siren song of the one-piece. Unfortunately, standard sizing for one-pieces doesn’t really accommodate the long expanse from my hips to my shoulders. If I’m lucky, I’ve got a mild camel-toe situation. Worst case scenario: The straps will dig into my my shoulders, and any breast padding will inevitably settle an inch or so lower than it should. Plus, I’m probably rocking some kind of wedgie. Not exactly what one might consider a bathing beauty.

To add insult to injury, some sites will tout certain styles as “long-torso friendly” rather than actually expanding their collections. Adjustable straps and ruching are the bane of my existence as a tall woman. Sites will write about those features as if they are real solutions, completely ignoring the fact that they don’t change the ratio of the rest of the suit to accommodate long torsos and taller women. Darts and leg openings never fall exactly where they should, and necklines just stretch out and cause strain on our necks. (This is especially true of “adjustable” halter styles). We deserve better!

While I’m not holding my breath for long-torso bathing suits to be widely available in stores (though, if any retail executives are reading this, pretty please get on that!), these 29 long-torso swimsuits are all available online. And you bet your long torso they’re all made specifically for tall gals.

1. Women’s 1989 Long Torso Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit, $82 at J. Crew

This classic scoop-neck-scoop-back swimsuit is a minimalist’s dream.

2. ASOS DESIGN Tall Strappy Ring Back Swimsuit, $26 at ASOS

This pop of highlighter pink is begging you to book a vacay ASAP.

3. Women’s Tall Ruffle One-Piece Swim Suit, $36.99 at Target

This swimsuit is just the right amount of feminine and sexy.

4. The Amalfie, $95 at Andie Swim

Giving us major ballerina-on-the-beach vibes.

5. One-Shoulder Colorblock Swimsuit, $35 at Old Navy

This suit takes colorblocking very seriously. Just look at that shoulder knot.

6. ASOS DESIGN Tall Recycled V-Front Strappy Back Swimsuit in Stripe, $28 at ASOS

Navy and white stripes are nautical 101.

7. Seafolly Active Long Torso One-Piece, $97.99 at Swim Outlet

I’m in a vacation state of mind just looking at this millennial blue stunner.

8. Santorini Swimsuit, $90 at Boden USA

Waist-defining details usually don’t translate well for us tall gals when it comes to swimsuits, but this suit dispels that way of thinking.

9. Aerie Strappy Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.97 at Aerie

If you like the playful stripes, just wait until you see the strappy back.

10. Skinny Strap Ring One-Piece, $108 at Athleta

“Business in the front, party in the back” is basically the theme of this swimsuit guide—in case you hadn’t noticed.

11. Chevron Stripe Knot-Front Swimsuit, $95 at Long Tall Sally

The upward motion of this chevron drives interest to the tie detail, rather than between our legs. And for that, we’re truly grateful.

12. ASOS Design Tall Recycled Contrast Lace-Up Front and Side Swimsuit in Khaki, $51 at ASOS

If this swimsuit was marketed to tall women and wasn’t available in long-torso lengths, that would just be insulting. But it is available in long-torso lengths, making this suit downright lust-worthy.

13. Women’s Tall Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $41.99 at Target

For when you want your swimsuit with a side of flamenco dancer.

14. Aerie Pique Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.97 at Aerie

A personal favorite variation on the classic scoop neck style, coming to a beach near you this summer.

15. The North Shore One-Piece, $128 at Albion

While not specifically designed for long torsos, this ultra-strappy lace-up back actually does accommodate tall bodies (unlike your standard adjustable strap).

16. Tie-Neck Swimsuit, $30 at Old Navy

There’s something undeniably sexy about this modest, high-neck suit that we can’t stop thinking about.

17. ASOS DESIGN Tall Recycled Tie-Shoulder Belted Swimsuit in Pretty Pastel Floral Print, $45 at ASOS

If the Queen hosted garden pool parties, this Liberty floral-inspired number would meet the dress code.

18. Cross-Front Bardot Swimsuit, $98 at Long Tall Sally

This one has Hamptons housewife written all over it, and honestly that’s my summer aesthetic. I’ll take three.

19. Tie-Front Keyhole Swimsuit, $40 at Old Navy

Last summer’s gingham trend shows no signs of stopping, and we’re not mad about it.

20. Aerie Seersucker Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.97 at Aerie

And we’re really not mad about this gingham-and-seersucker number.

21. Kailua Cutout One-Piece, $108 at Athleta

Cutout details never work on tall bodies. Except when brands make them in longer lengths, so 🙌.

22. ASOS DESIGN Tall Recycled Textured Cross-Waist Swimsuit in Red, $48 at ASOS

More cut-out details that actually work on tall bodies.

23. Women’s Tall Textured Lace-Up-Side One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 at Target

Sexy meets ladylike in this ruffled, deep-V suit.

24. Cold Shoulder Swimsuit for Women, $30 at Old Navy

Not not trying to bring back the cold shoulder trend. Don’t @ me.

25. Talamanca Swimsuit, $90 at Boden USA

If this was the 1800s, I’d write poems about this suit.

26. Scoop-Neck Swimsuit for Women, $35 at Old Navy

Consider this the LBD of your swimsuit drawer.

27. Aerie Pique One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.97 at Aerie

The swimsuit equivalent of jeans and a white tee.

28. ASOS DESIGN Tall Recycled Keyhole Channel Back Swimsuit in Black, $26 at ASOS

BRB, making a mental note to be really thorough about sunscreen application while wearing this swimsuit.

29. Eyelet Halterneck Swimsuit, $89 at Long Tall Sally

Adding this to my summer bodysuit collection right freakin’ now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.