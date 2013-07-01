Want: A Retro High-Waist Bikini Set In A Fun Summer Print

What: This slightly retro bikini set that’s both chic and flattering.

Why: Let’s be honest ladies: Bathing suit shopping can be tricky treading. We don’t need to tell you that there’s nothing more frustrating than falling in love with an adorable bikini only to discover it looks, well, less than adorable on.

That’s why we’re loving this retro high-waist bikini set in a fun summer print. Not only are the elevated bottom and longline top unique and oh-so-stylish, but both pieces manage to be just revealing enough without turning its wearer into a “Spring Breakers” extra.

How: This bikini speaks for itself and therefore needs needs nothing but a fab pair of sunglasses (wayfarers if you really want to elevate its retro sensibilities) for a day at the beach. Heading straight to late-afternoon cocktails? Grab a pair of denim shorts and let the top shine.

Green Leaf Longline, $68; at Topshop