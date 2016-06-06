Your Comprehensive Guide to the Top Swimsuit Trends of Summer 2016

With beach season, pool season, and last-minute-trip-out-of-town season finally upon us, odds are pretty good that the thought of buying a new swimsuit has crossed your mind in the past few weeks. Maybe you’re looking for something a little more minimalist than your standard tropical-print bikini; maybe you’re ready to throw tan-line caution to the wind for some cool cutouts; maybe you’ve been watching too much of Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat and are suddenly absorbed with the idea of a high-cut one-piece.

Really, no matter what you’re feeling this summer, we can virtually guarantee it’s out there somewhere—and to help you navigate the vast seas of swimwear shopping online, we’re kicking off STYLECASTER Swim Week with a guide to the best bathing-suit trends of the season.

The biggest news may be the variety of silhouettes we get to choose from these days. No longer are choices limited to string bikinis or full-coverage one-pieces—no, there are high-neck halters, monokinis, shoulder-shielding crop tops, and super-skimpy maillots. And once you’ve narrowed it down to a silhouette, there are details to consider: Do you want the sporty vibe of mesh panels? Something a little more Hamptons like gingham or stripes? How about that splashy monogram you’ve seen in every Instagram It-girl’s feed? Click through to shop this summer’s best suits, and check back in throughout the week for all things swim.