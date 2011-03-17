Bathing Suit Season Is Coming: The Foods To Dish or Ditch

Every girl I don’t care who you are dreams of having abs like Gisele. God knows she’s been showing them off enough in the spring glossies. But don’t hate her for it instead, think of it as a little motivation to get you bathing suit ready. I’ve even gone so far as to make her V Magazine photos my desktop background. But it’s going to take more than staring at Gisele all day to give me the perfect bikini abs. So, to make sure we’re all bathing suit ready this beach season, I’ve enlisted the help of Calorie Count‘s Director of Nutrition Mary Hartley to educate us on the foods and drinks to dish or ditch.



Cintia Dicker Photo: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2011