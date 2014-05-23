A Complete History of the Swimsuit: From Bathing Gowns to the String Bikini

No article of clothing has captured the public’s attention and been as polarizing over the years quite like the bathing suit. More than just an expression of style, what bathing suit cuts are in style tend to also be an indicator of the political climate.

During the Victorian-era, for instance, women would hit the beach in completely covered swimsuits that often including stalkings. By the 1920s, swimsuit hemlines were rising, reflecting the swinging culture of the time. Just not too high—beach censors, who would roam beaches measuring how high a woman’s swimsuit was, were de rigueur at the time. By the 1960s, a decade that saw a revolution in social norms, it was perfect acceptable to wear a bikini to the beach.

Cut to today, and we live in an anything goes swimwear world, where swimsuits also equal big business. The revenue of the worldwide swimwear industry by 2015, according to research firm Global Industry Analysts, will reach an estimated $17.6 billion. Now that’s a lot of bikinis.

Click through the gallery above to see how swimsuits have changed over the decades, and let us know your favorite bathing suit decade in the comments below!