Want: A Sleek Black Bathing Suit With Chic Cap Sleeves

What: A sleek black bathing suit with chic cap sleeves that’s slightly reminiscent of a dancer’s leotard.

Why: While colors and prints of bathing suits vary tremendously, there actually aren’t very many silhouettes to choose from. Sure, there are a few differentiating factors, but when it comes down to it, most are either tank style, strapless, or halter. That’s why it’s so refreshing to see swimwear with unique cuts. We’re loving this version with its deep scoop neck and subtly capped sleeves. So polished!

How: While it would look sleek on any sort of beach or at any pool, we’d save this gem for a jaunt somewhere special this summer. Maybe a weekend in the Hamptons, or a few days at a fabulous hotel pool. From there, add a big straw hat and maybe a mojito and you’re good to go.

And yes, we’re aware it’s a bit of a splurge, but if you take care of it properly, you’ll wearing this bathing suit for summer upon chic summer.

OYE Swimwear Sandy Swimsuit, $330; at Nancy Meyer

