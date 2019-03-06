Do Yourself a Favor and Buy a Bath Tray This Year

Scroll To See More Images

My boyfriend and I have recently begun the process of shopping for a home to move into together. While this experience has remained mostly positive and generally exciting, it has shed light on one core difference between us: I’m deeply passionate about baths, and he doesn’t understand the appeal. How someone could possibly overlook the sheer beauty of sinking into invitingly hot water, splashing around like a child and relaxing in what is basically a domestic hot tub is beyond me. The home we’ll eventually share needs to have a bath tub—and it needs to have a bath tub capable of housing my bath tray. (These are nonnegotiables, as my boyfriend has recently discovered.)

Baths are an undeniably beautiful thing. (And I say “undeniable,” I mean it. Because try as he might, my boyfriend can’t convince me otherwise.) And when life gives you an opportunity to make baths even more beautiful than they already are, you take advantage. You stock up on essential oils. You line your tub’s rim with candles. You buy a bath tray.

Bath trays are one of life’s most delightful inventions. They’re trays that perch atop your tub, running from one side to the other—hovering above your waist as you sink in and out of the hot water you’ve run. You can put candles on them, books on them, veritable meals on them. My favorite bath tray—a $49 find from Urban Outfitters—comes complete with a candle holder, a place to prop up a book and a slot for a wine glass so secure that there’s no risk of your delicious libation spilling and mixing in with your carefully crafted bath.

So do yourself a favor, reader. Buy yourself a bath tray. Elevate your bath game to a whole new level of spa-worthy relaxation. Because you can, and because you deserve it.

1. Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

My absolute favorite—available in a darker mahogany, if that’s more your speed.

2. Custom Planked Wood Bath Caddy, $65 at Etsy/RestorationRehab

Rustic bath tray vibes for a rustic home. (Peep those matching coasters—next level.)

3. Wooden Handmade Bath Tray, $32.78 at Etsy/TheBathTrack

Because everything—even a bath tray—looks better in black.

4. Nottingham Brass Tub Caddy, $72.95 at Signature Hardware

In case you wanted a bath tray that matched the storage fixtures you’d already put up in your bathroom.

5. Wood Bath Caddy, $69 at Etsy/OrganizerIdeas

This one leaves room for tealights—nice.

6. Rustic Wood Bathtub Tray, $124 at Etsy/WhiskyGinger

So cute you could probably get away with leaving it up long after your bath has ended.

7. Bath Caddy, $145 at Etsy/GiftsByDanielle

In case you want to give the illusion that your favorite bath accessories are floating in mid-air.

8. Strained Bathtub Tray, $45 at Etsy/SilverWoodworking

This product photo is practically transporting us to a prettier place.

9. Teak Tub Caddy, $92.95 at Signature Hardware

This tray makes it basically impossible to spill anything.

10. Live Edge Solid Oak Bath Tray, $51.32 at Etsy/GiftsWithCherryOnTop

Raw-edge wood is never not cool.

11. Pacifica Bathtub Tray, $163 at Westminster Teak

The viewing screen is a truly magnificent touch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.