Bath Boards Are The Key To Enjoying A Solo V-Day Night In

This year, self-care is more paramount than ever before, so spending all night soaking in the tub is encouraged. Having all the necessities—a bath bomb, a hair mask and a bath board, for example—on hand can make the difference between a good bath and an amazing one, so investing in your night in is truly worth it. Whether you call them bath boards, bath trays, bath shelves or by any other name, there’s no denying that a good bath caddy is an essential when it comes to a relaxing night in.

If you’ve ever had the urge to drink your wine, read your new book and scroll through your Instagram feed while soaking in the tub, you need a bath board in your life. They’re designed to hold everything you could ever want right over your tub, keeping your essentials dry while you lay back and relax in the bubbles. Now you’ll never have to worry about dropping your glass of rosé while reaching for your phone again!

There are tons of different styles of bath shelves available to shop right now, from chic bamboo options to shiny gold alternatives, so they match any aesthetic and guarantee the perfect Insta pic. Your bath time will become so nice, you may never want to get out (Or need to, since all your essentials are reachable!) So get your diffuser going, dim the lights and try to relax.

If you’re spending Valentine’s Day hanging out at home this year, make sure to add a bath caddy to your list of spa night necessities. You totally deserve it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Board With Slots For Everything

Oh, you want a tray that can really do it all? This versatile bath caddy can hold whatever you throw on it. It has spaces for your tablet or book, phone, a wine holder, a candle and extra room for any other essentials.

This Pretty Gold Caddy

Wood not your thing? This minimalist gold caddy offers a different look entirely. It’s designed with two deeper pockets to hold books or tablets (and wine), and is adjustable to fit almost any tub, so it’s great if you’re too lazy to take your bathtub’s measurements.

This Earthy Wooden Tray

If you’re looking for a tray with a more rustic vibe, this Etsy bath board is perfect. The unfinished edge and natural shape gives any bathroom a super boho vibe.

This Trendy Acrylic Tray

This sleek, clear caddy is best if you don’t need a lot of specific slots. It’s the most simple option this list (and retails for under $30), so it’s a welcome addition to any bathroom.

This Minimalist White Wood

A lightweight bamboo caddy like this one from Cabot & Carlyle is great if you’re into that all-white bathroom aesthetic. It comes with built-in slots for your wine, phone and tablet and there’s even a spot for some smaller towels.

This Dreamy Dark Wood

This dark wood caddy comes complete with small notches in the back to hold your razor and and loofa, as well as space for the usual suspects. Plus, the darker wood hue just looks expensive AF.