It’s PSL Season at Bath & Body Works & These Candles Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Although summer doesn’t end until September 22, Starbucks rolled out the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 24 — the earliest ever. Folks might not be ready for cool weather but they’re definitely ready for fall vibes. Another fall staple is here early to bring that PSL energy into your home: Bath & Body Works pumpkin candles. There’s the Pumpkin Spice Latte one, of course, but also a dozen other dessert and pumpkin-inspired scents.

And it’s not just candles. “When our customers love a fragrance. they like to enjoy it in every way possible, whether it be lighting it in a candle or lathering it on in a body cream,” Julie McCarter, SVP Merchandising, Body Care at Bath & Body Works, said in a statement. “Which is why you’ll find pumpkin scents available in every single type of product we make.”

So while you’re shopping the below candles, pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte PocketBac Holder and some Coconut Pumpkin Latte hand soap to get into the spirit.

White Barn Pumpkin Spice Latte 3-Wick Candle

With scents of pumpkin pie spice, espresso, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Single-Wick Candle

The same White Barn Pumpkin Spice Latte candle in a cute mini version.

White Barn Toasted Vanilla Chai 3-Wick Candle

With scents of herbal chai, toasted vanilla bean and marshmallow.

Pumpkin Donut Shop 3-Wick Candle

With scents of glazed donuts, pumpkin spices and powdered sugar.

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

With scents of cinnamon, clove, vanilla cream and brown sugar.