Bath & Body Works’ Massive Memorial Day Sale Features Up to 50% Off 150+ Candles

Like every other big holiday in the United States, Memorial Day brings some serious sales across all categories — fashion, beauty, tech, home and more. It’s always observed on the last Monday of May but deals start earlier and often continue throughout the week. Bath & Body Works’ Memorial Day 2022 sale is one of the best around. Heading to a BBQ or to visit family and friends? You’re going to need a host gift and that’s where these major discounts come in.

There’s something for every Bath & Body Works fan during this blowout. Love the Tropical Body Care and Home fragrances? They’re already 50 percent off, including the best-selling Waikiki Beach Coconut, Island Margarita and Mahogany Coconut, as well as some fun pineapple and flamingo accessories.

If you’ve got your eyes on 3-wick candles, you’re in luck. Starting today, they’re $10 off with more than 125 options to choose from. There are also “surprise sales” each day. Today, select Aromatherapy is just $6.50 and tomorrow (Friday), Fine Fragrance Mist is just $5.95. We can’t tell you about the long weekend deals just yet but trust us — they’re good.

We also got you started with a few of our favorite picks, below.

Waikiki Beach Coconut Single Wick Candle – $7.75 Off

With notes of white coconut, saltwater and sun-bleached woods.

Warm Apple Pie 3-Wick Candle – $10 Off

With scents of baked Granny Smith apple, brown sugar and pie crust.

Hibiscus Waterfalls 3-Wick Candle – $13.25 Off

With scents of tropical hibiscus and sweet peach nectar.

Red, White & Blue Cake 3-Wick Candle – $10 Off

With scent of raspberries, blueberries and whipped vanilla cream.