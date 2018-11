Bat for Lashes released the music video for her third single off Two Suns, “Sleep Alone.”

In her music video, Natasha Khan/Bat for Lashes draws out the blueprints for a Plexiglas mannequin on grid paper with a red marker. Then, donning a red trench coat, she conspicuously steals Plexiglas triangles from a tree house construction plant and builds the mannequin. So yeah… That happened…

