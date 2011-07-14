Bastille Day: Shopping For

Happy Bastille Day everyone! For those of you who aren’t familiar with the holiday, here’s a brief rundown: It’s the French National Day that commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution. What better way to fte our French friends than to shop a super cute outfit inspired by their liberty?

Here are our ten picks to help you get into the Bastille Day spirit, which include all three colors of the French flag and plenty of our favorite French designers. Happy shopping, and bonne Fte Nationale!

1. Cotton fishing hat, $97.50, at A.P.C.

2. Saint James cotton “Naval II” shirt, $130, at La Garconne

3. Isabel Marant set of 3 bracelets, $275, at Net-A-Porter

4. Aurlie Bidermann wrap bracelet, $58.83, at Colette

5. agns b. pour Opening Ceremony cotton “Lolita” bag, $11, at Opening Ceremony

6. Cacharel cuffed silk shorts, $247.50, at La Garconne

7. Marni braided cotton belt, $195, at Net-A-Porter

8. Repetto BB patent-leather ballerina flats, $265, at Net-A-Porter

9. Le Vernis Nail Color in Dragon, $25, at Chanel

10. Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, $30, at YSL