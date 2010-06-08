StyleCaster
Basta Surf Sexes Up Wave-Worthy Swimwear

Samantha August

DESIGNER: Samantha August of Basta Surf swimwear.

BEST KNOWN FOR: Basta is a colorful, solid mix-and-match collection of ultra-flattering seamless bikinis and one-pieces. Whether youre a flat or a busty girl, you can rock the styles without the nipple slip. The high-end Italian seamless fabric, from which the swim wear is made, ensures you dont get the much-hated muffin-top pinch. Basta Surf is constructed to hold, support, and flatter without added materials that poke, shift, and cant mold to varying body types.

93148 1276034806 Basta Surf Sexes Up Wave Worthy Swimwear

Spot X one-piece suit, above

SEASON: Spring/Summer 2010.

VIBE: Sophisticated surf chic.

BIGGEST HIT: Check out the Spot X style, a new twist on a one-piece. We were at one point calling it the 24-hour suit you could surf all day in it but then throw a pair of cutoff shorts or a skirt on over it and rock it as a top. The back is almost totally uncovered, making it super sexy, says August.

TOUGHEST SELL: The Butterfly Padang Padang bikini has an itsy-bitsy bottom piece designed for the gal who is ready to fully embrace and reveal her tush. (This excludes me!)

WHERE TO BUY: www.shopbop.com, The Webster Miami, Mollusk Surf Shop in Brooklyn, New York.

PRICE RANGE: $165 to $173 per suit.

93149 1276035742 Basta Surf Sexes Up Wave Worthy Swimwear

Bikinis from Basta Surf

LITTLE-KNOWN FACT: Before launching her swimwear line, August worked as a fashion editor at Domino magazine, where she developed her talent for eye-popping color combinations, flattering shapes, and sexy silhouettes.

