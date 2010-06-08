Basta Surf Sexes Up Wave-Worthy Swimwear

Samantha August

DESIGNER: Samantha August of Basta Surf swimwear.

BEST KNOWN FOR: Basta is a colorful, solid mix-and-match collection of ultra-flattering seamless bikinis and one-pieces. Whether youre a flat or a busty girl, you can rock the styles without the nipple slip. The high-end Italian seamless fabric, from which the swim wear is made, ensures you dont get the much-hated muffin-top pinch. Basta Surf is constructed to hold, support, and flatter without added materials that poke, shift, and cant mold to varying body types.





Spot X one-piece suit, above



SEASON: Spring/Summer 2010.

VIBE: Sophisticated surf chic.

BIGGEST HIT: Check out the Spot X style, a new twist on a one-piece. We were at one point calling it the 24-hour suit you could surf all day in it but then throw a pair of cutoff shorts or a skirt on over it and rock it as a top. The back is almost totally uncovered, making it super sexy, says August.

TOUGHEST SELL: The Butterfly Padang Padang bikini has an itsy-bitsy bottom piece designed for the gal who is ready to fully embrace and reveal her tush. (This excludes me!)

WHERE TO BUY: www.shopbop.com, The Webster Miami, Mollusk Surf Shop in Brooklyn, New York.

PRICE RANGE: $165 to $173 per suit.





Bikinis from Basta Surf

LITTLE-KNOWN FACT: Before launching her swimwear line, August worked as a fashion editor at Domino magazine, where she developed her talent for eye-popping color combinations, flattering shapes, and sexy silhouettes.

For exclusive access to designers’ showrooms, and the season’s biggest hits and toughest sells, check out FULL FRONTAL FASHION’S Market Appointments

Related: The Surf Inspired Trend Makes A Splash This Season