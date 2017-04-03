17 Basket Bags We’re *Very* Into Right Now

You know that feeling you get when you see an item of clothing—a particular shoe, or a jacket silhouette, or maybe even a cool new necklace style—popping up everywhere, but you chalk it up as a fleeting trend? And then that *other* feeling you get when it’s six months later and you’re still seeing it everywhere, then you quickly realize how timeless it really is, and you need to get your hands on one STAT? The basket bag falls into the latter pool. The insouciant style started trending somewhere around the time Cult Gaia came out with its Ark Bag, and even though it could have been a mere blip on the radar, basket bags on the whole have stuck around—and they’re not going anywhere.

We’re not complaining, of course: Straw totes, rattan clutches, and wicker basket bags are *the* most summer-friendly bag, and we’re down to carry anything that’ll give us a little—albeit premature—taste of warm weather. To get a head start on the next two seasons to come, we culled 17 basket bags of all silhouettes and prices for you to shop right this second.