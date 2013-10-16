Want: A Basic Black Pump For Less Than $100

What: A Sam Edelman round-toe basic black pump in suede, with snakeskin and metallic accents at the heel.

Why: A classic black pump is a wardrobe staple, and finding a quality one for less than $100 is major. Edelman’s shoes are well-made and rarely come in sub-$100, so this is a total steal; not to mention, the subtle accents upgrade it from “just” a black pump to one with a bit of an edge.

How: This shoe would make a great keep-at-the-office staple to wear when you’re at work. The relatively low heel also means it’s great for running around town, too.

Sam Edelman Camdyn Pump, $92; at Lori’s Shoes