40 Fashion-Forward Ways to Wear a Baseball Cap This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
This spring, we’re all about embracing the sporty trend, while still looking chic and stylish. Baseball caps have also been spotted on the runways of DKNY and Rodarte. Needless to say, baseball caps are one of the coolest new trends this season.

This trend makes it easy to a) cover up a bad hair day, b) add a more masculine touch to your outfit, and c) stay super-comfortable throughout your day. From classic caps supporting your favorite sports team to leather caps that are perfect for a more edgy look, there’s seriously a baseball cap that you can wear with just about everything.

If you’re actually a [insert sports team here] fan then sporting their logo on your cap might be that conversation starter that you need to meet the cute guy at the coffee shop (while looking super cute might we add).

Click through the slideshow to see some awesome blogger inspiration so you can rock a cap right this spring!

Photo via Cheetah Is The New Black

Photo via Caroline's Mode

Photo via A Little Dash of Darling

Photo via Beth Photos

Photo via Chi City Fashion

Photo via Cleverly Yours

Photo via Corals and Cognacs

Photo via Dust Jacket

Photo via Eat Sleep Wear

Photo via Chi City Fashion

Photo via Claire Crisp

Photo via Fashion Toast

Photo via Eat Sleep Wear

Photo via Fashion Deer Stalker

Photo via Gastro Chic

Photo: Marcy Swingle

Photo via Fashion Vibe

Photo via Late Afternoon

Photo via Kailani's Korner

Photo via Lee Oliveira

Photo via Merrick's Art

Photo via On The Racks

Photo via Park and Cube

Photo via Pink Peonies

Photo via Kendi Everyday

Photo via Pop of Style

Photo via Poor Little It Girl

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via Skirt the Rules

Photo via Style Scrapbook

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Photo via The Style Mogul

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via The Sweetest Thing

Photo via We The People Style

Photo via The Chriselle Factor

Photo via Where Did U Get That

Photo via We Wore What

