40 Fashion-Forward Ways to Wear a Baseball Cap This Spring

This spring, we’re all about embracing the sporty trend, while still looking chic and stylish. Baseball caps have also been spotted on the runways of DKNY and Rodarte. Needless to say, baseball caps are one of the coolest new trends this season.

This trend makes it easy to a) cover up a bad hair day, b) add a more masculine touch to your outfit, and c) stay super-comfortable throughout your day. From classic caps supporting your favorite sports team to leather caps that are perfect for a more edgy look, there’s seriously a baseball cap that you can wear with just about everything.

If you’re actually a [insert sports team here] fan then sporting their logo on your cap might be that conversation starter that you need to meet the cute guy at the coffee shop (while looking super cute might we add).

