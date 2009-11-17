StyleCaster
Barron Hilton Gets Member of “Burglar Bunch” Tossed from Nightclub

Jessica
by

Hero of last Saturday evening, Barron Hilton, caught sight of Nicholas Prugo at a Hollywood hot spot known as Voyeur. Prugo, in case you don’t know, is the “ringleader” of the so-called “Burglar Bunch,” that was accused of stealing jewelry and designer items from Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and Rachel Bilson… As soon as the association was made, [Barron] Hilton had Prugo kicked out — stating to the bouncer, “Get him the eff out of here.”

How thoughtful, but does anyone else find it weird that Paris’ 18-year-old little brother wasn’t kicked out as well for being underage? Just saying…

[New York Post]

