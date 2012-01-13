Barneys To Sell Exclusive “I Heart Bill Cunningham” T-Shirts

If you’re as obsessed with Bill Cunningham as we are, you’ll love this limited edition “I Heart Bill Cunningham” t-shirt exclusively sold at Barneys!

As fashionable New Yorkers, we all die to be featured in his Sunday Styles section in the New York Times. Haven’t we all woken up on a Sunday morning praying Cunningham caught us in that killer ensemble that we just knew was NYT worthy?

We all fell in love with hisalluring aloofness and charming smile when we watched his documentary. Cunningham is always armed with a camera and a great eye for style. To put it bluntly: he makes us swoon. And at only $65, we’re falling deeper in love with this shirt by the minute.

Kudos to Barneys, and we agree, we heartBill Cunningham!

Running out to get ourt-shirts ASAP!