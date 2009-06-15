Barneys is Green with Keds

Priced at $75, the laceless shoe comes in five environmentally friendly styles and are 100 percent natural inside and out. The top and inside lining is constructed from organic cotton, the insole boards are composed of recycled materials, and eyelets are completely nickel-free. The refurbished Keds even come packaged in recycled boxes.

In terms of the selling location, Kristen Burrows, president of Keds, clarified that Barneys was an obvious choice. “It’s critical for us to raise our brand equity by partnering with pinnacle retailers and Barneys is one of the key, critical retailers out there in the contemporary environment,” she told WWD.

Although Barneys was elected as a necessary platform, the esteemed retail division considers the opportunity mutually beneficial. As stated in an interview with WWD, Barneys Senior Vice President and Fashion Director Julie Gilhart, found the project exciting because of its innovation and sensibility. “To take this great, American classic and turn it into a stylish, sustainable shoe made from organic materials is updating a classic in the most fashionable way,” Gilhart said.

When fashion goes green while maintaining style, everybody wins.

Keds by Loomstate, $75 at barneys.com