Barneys Gets a Blog

Barneys has had their ups and downs as of late, but they’re preparing to reestablish dominance the only way there is, by amping up their web presence. The famed retailer isn’t exactly starting from square one. Sales were up 7 percent in October after dropping 9 percent in September. The biggest win was a growth in regular-priced products, meaning that the end of excessive sales might be in sight.

Executive Vice President of Store Operations, Michael Celestino, laid out some of the tricks that they have up their sleeve: more trunk shows, a more reasonable holiday catalog, expanded online offerings, better customer rewards programs, and the most exciting news of all, a blog.

We can see it now; although it is designed for Barneys’ “merchants and fashion directors,” all we can think about is how Simon Doonan is going to rock the socks off of this thing. We already love checking out his Barneys Babble more than the entire Alexander Wang Resort collection when it pops up online.

[WWD]