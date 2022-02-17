Barbie Ferreira’s Thong Bikini Pics Epitomize Vacation Goals

Scroll To See More Images

Vacation is obviously meant for relaxing, but if you’re an Instagram star, there’s a whole other element to a tropical trip. Clear blue water, direct sunlight and a natural glow? That sounds like a major photo opportunity! And judging by Barbie Ferreira’s bikini pictures, the Euphoria star definitely took advantage of her recent vacation moment to flex on the ‘Gram.

Ferreira regularly posts stunning outfit photos on her account, and she’s raised the bar for all future celebrity beach pics with her recent snapshots from Bora Bora.

Ever a trend-setter, Ferreira is known for choosing playful, color combinations and accessories for her red-carpet appearances. So, it’s no surprise that she extends the same tactics to her vacation outfits. And lucky for us, she’s documented every single look on IG so we can save ’em for inspo later.

Part of Barbie Ferreira’s appeal on and off screen is that she takes risks with her style, and yet still remains relatable. Between photos of her wearing Prada sunnies or a GCDS knit dress, she poses with her painfully relatable sunburn. Her caption reads, “burnt cheeks in bora bora wow what a week”.

The sunburn can be attributed to the hot pink (and just plain hot) thong bikini Ferreira wore on her trip. Ferreira’s bright vacation-wear serves as a reminder that maximalist fashion is still an option, even when there are minimal clothing pieces involved.

And as all fashionistas know, the key to making a statement in beachwear is by layering on accessories. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid love to elevate their beachside looks with body chains and bucket hats. Barbie Ferreira took a different approach, by adding pearl jewelry, poolside purses and a giant hair scrunchie for good measure.

Ferreira showed off her beach bod in a hot pink and green swimsuit combination—and just like us, she’s a repeat offender! She can be seen wearing the same bottoms with a matching pink top in another shot. Talk about making the most of what’s in your suitcase.

Bright swimwear is going to be a huge trend this summer, so getting pieces that you can mix and match is the best way to maximize outfit combinations.

But my favorite look from Barbie’s tropical vacay isn’t even a swimsuit. Everyone knows that one of the best parts of vacation is the post-beach dinner look, when you get the chance to show off your tan, your sea salt waves and a really great outfit.

Ferreira is used to dressing up, so she obviously nailed this look, too. This GCDS knit dress with embroidered flowers perfectly compliments the sunset, and the ruffled bloomer shorts are an unexpected touch—and something I will definitely be packing for my next vacation.

Barbie, I love you on the red carpet, but your seaside style is just as good! Here’s hoping she goes on vacation again soon to bless us with more warm-weather outfit inspo.