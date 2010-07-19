Bargain Shopper: Best Bangles Under $50

Bangles can be a versatile bunch (and we’re not referring to that ’80s band you used to pop your hips to). When it comes to this wrist candy, you can stack ’em, mix and match, let them go it alone or pair them with that Rolex in your jewelry box for a luxe spin. But truth be told, a great bangle can be a tricky thing to find if you’re looking for a good price (and when you’re wearing five at a time, let’s be honest $100 or more pop will just not fly).

We went on a little search for some finds under $50, and found that plenty of retailers are providing the goods for well under that price (one under $4!) and many in sets to satisfy our extravagant sides. Looks like MK Olsen has been rubbing off on more than just our inner boho gals. Click through the slideshow above to find your perfect bangle.

