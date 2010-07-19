StyleCaster
Bargain Shopper: Best Bangles Under $50

Bangles can be a versatile bunch (and we’re not referring to that ’80s band you used to pop your hips to). When it comes to this wrist candy, you can stack ’em, mix and match, let them go it alone or pair them with that Rolex in your jewelry box for a luxe spin. But truth be told, a great bangle can be a tricky thing to find if you’re looking for a good price (and when you’re wearing five at a time, let’s be honest $100 or more pop will just not fly).

We went on a little search for some finds under $50, and found that plenty of retailers are providing the goods for well under that price (one under $4!) and many in sets to satisfy our extravagant sides. Looks like MK Olsen has been rubbing off on more than just our inner boho gals. Click through the slideshow above to find your perfect bangle.

Blu Bijoux jasmine bangle set, $45, at maxandchloe.com

Asos statement bangle with faceted stones and beads, $20.21, at asos.com

Halston ring bangle, $45, madisonlosangeles.com

French Connection colored bangle set, $7.61 (after conversion), at frenchconnection.com

Full Tilt plastic bangle bracelet set, $3.97, at tillys.com

Large lucite bracelet, $22, at lorisshoes.com

Jessica Simpson 'Havana Nights' wide bangle, $38, at dillards.com

Hive and Honey wood gold bangle, $24, at piperlime.com

Topshop mesh bangle, $45, at topshop.com

Tory Burch wood grain bangle, $45, at toryburch.com

Lucky Brand peace bangle, $18.97, at luckybrand.com

Kate Spade penny bangle, $48, at neimanmarcus.com

Aqua oxidized silver bracelets, $35 for set of 27, at bloomingdales.com

Kenneth Jay Lane turquoise resin stretch bracelet, $47, at bluefly.com

A.V. Max brown python leather medium bangle, $35.99, at bluefly.com

Bebe modern bangle set, $34, at bebe.com

Chico's kylianne bangle, $28, at chicos.com

Black safety pin bangle, $28, at oaknyc.com

Kenneth Jay Lane red circle resin bangle, $31, at cusp.com

Asos bangle with chain detail, $3.37, at asos.com

Spiegel striped wood bangle, $19, at spiegel.com

Banana Republic monument wooden bangle, $14.99, at bananarepublic.com

Avon goldtone and bead bangle set, $7.99, at avon.com

Refined rocker bangle, $15.99, at modcloth.com

