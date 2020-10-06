Just 10 Cozy Barefoot Dreams Pieces I Long To Snuggle Up In

Scroll To See More Images

Pretty much the second it starts getting cold outside, I begin the process of cozying-up my home decor and fall/winter wardrobe. I splurge on sweaters, robes and comfy socks, and buy blankets by the pile—but of all the pieces I buy, none compare to the ones I get from Barefoot Dreams. If anyone has the comfy-cozy market completely dominated, it’s them.

If Barefoot Dreams sounds familiar, you’ve likely heard major celebs from Kate Hudson to the Kardashians raving about the brand. Chrissy Teigen even tweeted last year about her deep love for her BD blanket, recommending it as the ultimate holiday gift: “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365,” she tweeted. “It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”

If it’s good enough for Hudson, Teigen and the Kardashians (and me, of course), it’s good enough for you—and if you’re on the fence about treating yourself, let me stop you right there. You deserve a squishy, fluffy blanket to snuggle up in after a long day. You have a right to comfy sweaters, cardigans and pullovers when the temperature drops. If there’s ever been a justified opportunity to treat yourself, delighting in a Barefoot Dreams purchase is it.

My favorite place to shop Barefoot Dreams is definitely the QVC website, especially if I’m looking to pay over time. Most of the products can be paid off in three separate payments, so you can get your holiday shopping out of the way early and have a few months to pay it all off.

Below, I’ve rounded up the top 10 Barefoot Dreams items I plan on purchasing this season; some are for myself, some are gifts for others, but all are comfy-cozy perfection, in true Barefoot Dreams fashion. Read on for my fuzzy, fluffy must-haves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

The iconic Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw is the must-have I truly believe everyone needs. Fair warning, though: don’t snuggle up in this baby if you have a long to-do list for the day. You won’t be moving anytime soon.

3.Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Aran Long Cardi

Barefoot Dreams is known for their exceptional cardigan game, and the CozyChic Aran Long Cardi is my personal fave. I love the chunky Aran knit pattern and the big, cozy pockets.

4. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Hi-Low Pullover arefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Pullover $128 buy it For a slightly sportier look, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Hi-Low Pullover is a great choice. I’m itching to throw this baby on with some leggings and Ugg boots for a coffee run.

5. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Pet Sweater

If you have a pet you adore, you need the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Pet Sweater. It’s not optional! Every good pup deserves one. Plus, it helps you justify buying yourself a cute sweater to twin in.

6. Barefoot Dreams Signature Cozychic Lite RibbedThrow

Another great blanket option is the Barefoot Dreams Signature Cozychic Lite Ribbed Throw, which boasts an especially velvety feel. I’ll take 10.

7. Barefoot Dreams Luxe Lounge Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

If you’ve got the insatiable need to wear Barefoot Dreams from head to toe, look no further than the Luxe Lounge Wide-Leg Jumpsuit. Not only is it hella cute, but at just under $100, it’s a great value, too.

8. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Minnie Mouse Robe

If I can’t cuddle up in my Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Minnie Mouse Robe on Christmas morning, then cancel the whole damn holiday. I mean it!

9. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Socks

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Socks make a great stocking stuffer or small, thinking-about-you gift for loved ones during the holiday season. Shop them for under $20 in five colorways.

10. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Boardwalk Cardigan

Another fantastic sweater is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Boardwalk Cardigan, which features some adorable micro-fringe details for a little extra flair.