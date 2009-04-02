Barbie’s New Coat

Joining the ranks of Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Lacroix, John Paul Gaultier, and Sonia Rykiel, Martin Margiela has designed an outfit to celebrate Barbie’s 50th birthday. This time around, Barbie comes dressed in Maison Martin Margiela’s flesh body suit, fish nets, and of course, the hair coat (this time crafted from Barbie’s own shiny blonde hair). 50 Barbie outfits will debut on Monday at the Galeries Lafayette in Paris- the exhibit will run through April 25.

The only question is, who looks better in a hair coat- Barbie or DVF?